SOFIA, July 8 Bulgarian nuclear power plant Kozloduy said it has plugged back a 1,000-megawatt (MW) reactor into the national grid after fixing a technical glitch that forced the unit's shutdown.

Unit 6 was reactivated at 0332 GMT, the plant said in a statement on Sunday.

The temporary closure of the unit on Saturday was caused by a malfunction of a turbogenerator protection system, which the plant said did not pose a risk of nuclear contamination.

Kozloduy added the other 1,000 MW reactor - unit 5 - is working at maximum capacity.

Some 36 percent of electricity produced in the country comes via Kozloduy's two 1,000 MW, Soviet-made reactors.

Bulgaria has closed four older reactors at its sole nuclear plant in recent years under a treaty with the European Union and over safety concerns raised by Brussels.

