SOFIA Feb 13 Bulgarian prosecutors will ask a court to revoke the licence of KPMG in the country, officials said on Friday, after a regulator accused the global accounting firm of not properly vetting the books of Corporate Commercial Bank.

Corpbank, majority-owned by a Bulgarian businessman who was later charged with embezzlement, was hit by a bank run in June, triggering the Balkan country's worst financial crisis since the 1990s.

A Bulgarian regulator fined KPMG, saying KPMG's audits of Corpbank were marked by "significant gaps and inconsistencies", but prosecutors on Friday said that punishment was too soft.

KPMG's office in Bulgaria did not have any immediate comment.

"The prosecutors believe that the damages do not correspond to the imposed sanction and seek the maximum penalty -- revocation of KPMG Bulgaria," Vanya Doneva, the head of the Commission for Public Oversight of Statutory Auditors, told Reuters by phone.