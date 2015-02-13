SOFIA Feb 13 Bulgarian prosecutors will ask a
court to revoke the licence of KPMG in the country, officials
said on Friday, after a regulator accused the global accounting
firm of not properly vetting the books of Corporate Commercial
Bank.
Corpbank, majority-owned by a Bulgarian businessman who was
later charged with embezzlement, was hit by a bank run in June,
triggering the Balkan country's worst financial crisis since the
1990s.
A Bulgarian regulator fined KPMG, saying KPMG's audits of
Corpbank were marked by "significant gaps and inconsistencies",
but prosecutors on Friday said that punishment was too soft.
KPMG's office in Bulgaria did not have any immediate
comment.
"The prosecutors believe that the damages do not correspond
to the imposed sanction and seek the maximum penalty --
revocation of KPMG Bulgaria," Vanya Doneva, the head of the
Commission for Public Oversight of Statutory Auditors, told
Reuters by phone.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov and Tsvetelia Tsolova; Writing
by Matthias Williams; Editing by Mark Potter)