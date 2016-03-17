SOFIA, March 17 Bulgaria filed a 2.2 billion
leva ($1.3 bln) lawsuit against Tsvetan Vassilev, the main
shareholder in insolvent Corpbank, on Thursday, accusing him of
aggressively acquiring assets in the lender, that led to a
subsequent liquidity crisis at the bank.
Corporate Commercial Bank was hit by a run on deposits in
2014 and collapsed later that year, triggering Bulgaria's
biggest banking crisis since the 1990s. The country's central
bank seized control of the bank, the country's fourth biggest,
and shut it down.
Plamen Georgiev, the head of the Commission for Illegal
Assets Forfeiture (CIAF), said on Thursday the lawsuit - the
largest ever pursued by the commission - had been filed with the
Sofia City Court.
Vassilev, the main shareholder in Corpbank, has been living
in Serbia and Bulgarian authorities have been trying for 18
months to secure his extradition to face charges of
embezzlement.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Susan Fenton)