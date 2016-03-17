(Adds details, background)
SOFIA, March 17 Bulgaria filed a 2.2 billion
leva ($1.3 bln) lawsuit against Tsvetan Vassilev, the main
shareholder in insolvent Corpbank, accusing him of using bank
funds to acquire property and other assets, that led to a
subsequent liquidity crisis at the bank.
Corporate Commercial Bank was hit by a run on deposits in
2014 and collapsed later that year, triggering Bulgaria's
biggest banking crisis since the 1990s. The country's central
bank seized control of the bank, the country's fourth biggest,
and shut it down.
Plamen Georgiev, the head of the Commission for Illegal
Assets Forfeiture (CIAF), said on Thursday the lawsuit - the
largest ever pursued by the commission - had been filed with the
Sofia City Court.
Vassilev has been living in Serbia and Bulgarian
authorities have been trying for 18 months to secure his
extradition to face charges of embezzlement.
Neither Vassilev nor his lawyers could be contacted for
comment on Thursday. He has previously denied any wrongdoing in
regards to his dealings with Corpbank.
The list of assets that would be seized if the claim is
approved includes properties in Bulgaria and Switzerland, money
held in bank accounts, as well as Vassilev's paintings and coins
collection.
Vassilev, who blames the run on deposits at Corpbank on a
plot hatched by his competitors, surrendered to Serbian police
in September 2014. He lives freely in Serbia but authorities
took his passport away and ordered him to report daily to a
police station.
Bulgarian authorities have grown increasingly frustrated
about their inability to extradite Vassilev.
In December, courts in Bulgaria and Switzerland froze more
than 600 million levs in assets belonging to
Vassilev.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Susan Fenton)