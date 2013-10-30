SOFIA Oct 30 Bulgaria has picked Deutsche Bank
and Raiffeisen Bank International to raise
up to 360 million euros via a Schuldschein loan, a government
source said on Wednesday.
Finance Minister Petar Chobanov had said previously that his
ministry had picked a consortium of banks to organise the loan,
which resembles a bond as the banks sell it institutional
investors, but is not a security and is not traded on the stock
exchange.
"Deutsche Bank and Raiffeissen were chosen (as the lead
managers) for the Schuldschein loan," the source with direct
knowledge of the process, told Reuters.
The finance ministry declined to comment, saying all details
linked to the loan, including maturity and interest rates will
be made public when it is sent to parliament for approval.
Bulgaria will use the traditional German debt instrument for
the first time and the government opted for it over a Eurobond
due to the limited amount of time it had to organise the
borrowing.
The Socialist-led cabinet in August raised its fiscal
deficit target for this year to 2 percent of gross domestic
product from an initial 1.3 percent.
The Balkan country will tap international markets next year,
as it needs to refinance $1.1 billion in global bonds, maturing
in January 2015, its 2014 budget draft showed.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Patrick Graham)