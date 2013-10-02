SOFIA Oct 2 Bulgaria will seek a loan from
German banks of up to 360 million euros ($487 million) to
finance its budget shortfall this year, the government said on
Wednesday.
Finance Minister Petar Chobanov said last month that
Bulgaria will raise up to 400 million euros in a syndicated loan
or a Eurobond this year but made no mention then of the idea of
a loan from German banks.
"The realisation of additional external financing of up to
360 million euros through placing debt under German legislation
will lead to diversification of debt sources for financing and
the investor base of the Bulgarian state debt, and it will also
avert concentration of future debt payments," the government
said in a statement on Wednesday.
The loan will be sought from German banks with investors
also able to participate, the finance ministry said on
Wednesday, declining to elaborate.
The Socialist-led cabinet in August raised its fiscal
deficit target to 2 percent of gross domestic product from an
initial 1.3 percent to help to stimulate the economy and help
the most disadvantaged in the European Union's poorest country.
Economists said the proposed loan would be cheaper and
faster to arrange than a bond issue.
With public debt at 16 percent of GDP at the end of August,
Bulgaria is one of the EU's least indebted members.
($1 = 0.7393 euros)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Stephen Nisbet)