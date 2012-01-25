SOFIA Jan 25 LUKOIL's 142,000
barrels per day Bulgarian refiner signed a 910 million euro deal
with the Italian unit of oil-services supplier Technip
to build a new hydro-cracking installation to refine heavy
fuels.
The new installation, expected to be completed in 37 months,
will boost crude processing by about 60 percent to 8.0 million
tonnes a year at the refinery at the Black Sea port of Burgas.
"The project will be the biggest catalytic hydro-cracking
installation in eastern Europe," LUKOIL said in a statement.
LUKOIL Neftochim Burgas is the only operational refinery in
the Balkan country.
