SOFIA Jan 25 LUKOIL's 142,000 barrels per day Bulgarian refiner signed a 910 million euro deal with the Italian unit of oil-services supplier Technip to build a new hydro-cracking installation to refine heavy fuels.

The new installation, expected to be completed in 37 months, will boost crude processing by about 60 percent to 8.0 million tonnes a year at the refinery at the Black Sea port of Burgas.

"The project will be the biggest catalytic hydro-cracking installation in eastern Europe," LUKOIL said in a statement.

LUKOIL Neftochim Burgas is the only operational refinery in the Balkan country. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Sam Cage)