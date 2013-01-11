SOFIA Jan 11 Bulgaria's telecoms regulator on
Friday granted the country's fourth GSM mobile phone licence to
local satellite operator Bulsatcom.
Bulsatcom will now compete with three other groups - M-Tel,
controlled by Telekom Austria ; Globul, the Bulgarian
unit of Greek OTE and Vivacom.
"Bulsatcom won a 10-year licence to use the frequencies in
the 1800 Mhz range for 19 million levs ($12.96 million) and we
already received a confirmation that the amount was paid," a
spokeswoman for the regulator told Reuters.
Bulsatcom, which said its GSM services would be available
for customers by the end of the year, said it would not seek a
big market share at this stage.
Mobile phone market penetration in Bulgaria, the European
Union's poorest member, for 2011 was 147 percent.
($1 = 1.4656 Bulgarian levs)
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov. Editing by Jane Merriman)