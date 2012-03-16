* Belene cannot be built without Western investors -PM
* Final decision on 2,000 MW project likely to be delayed
SOFIA, March 16 Bulgaria will abandon
plans to build a 2,000 megawatt nuclear power plant on the
Danube River if it cannot attract sufficient Western funding for
the 8 billion euros ($10.5 billion) project, Prime Minister
Boiko Borisov said on Friday.
Borisov told national BNT channel he had sent ministers to
Moscow last month to tell Russian officials that Sofia will not
build the Belene plant, for which it had contracted Russian
state firm Atomstroyexport.
Borisov said the Belene project cannot go ahead if it fails
to attract Western investors and has clear economic and
financial benefits for the European Union's poorest country.
Instead, it plans to pay for a 1,000 megawatt nuclear
reactor that has already been constructed and will try to
install it at its operational 2,000 megawatt Kozloduy nuclear
power plant.
The centre-right government has contracted HSBC to
carry out a feasibility study for Belene, and expects to receive
its report soon.
"But no matter what HSBC says, Belene will not be built as a
Bulgarian-Russian plant, without diversification," Borisov told
reporters later on Friday.
The project has failed to attract serious foreign investors
in the past three years, after Germany's RWE abandoned
it in 2009 due to funding concerns.
Sofia has to decide by the end of the month whether or not
to push ahead with the project, which had raised diplomatic,
safety and financial concerns, but Delyan Dobrev, nominated for
economy and energy minister, said the deadline is likely to be
extended again.
Bulgaria's allies in Brussels and Washington have long
expressed concerns that a new Russian-made nuclear plant will
increase Bulgaria's dependence on Russia which may use its
energy might for a political influence.
The nuclear disaster in Japan last year led to increased
pressure on Bulgaria from environmentalists and lobby groups to
abandon the project which, they say, will be built near an
earthquake-prone area and will be too expensive.
Borisov said that a final decision on the fate of the
controversial Belene project had yet to be taken as the Balkan
country has already spent 1.4 billion levs ($935 million) on the
project.
"Such a decision can be taken only after a wide public
debate. I will seek whether we can call a referendum on Belene,"
Borisov said.