SOFIA Nov 17 Bulgarian prosecutors charged former economy and energy minister Rumen Ovcharov on Thursday over state losses of more than 190 million euros ($204 million) related to a cancelled nuclear power project with Russia's Atomstroyexport.

The Balkan country cancelled the 10-billion-euro Belene project on the Danube River in 2012 after failing to find foreign investors and under pressure from Brussels and Washington to limit the country's energy dependence on Russia.

