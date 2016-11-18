SOFIA Nov 18 Bulgarian prosecutors charged
former energy minister Delyan Dobrev on Friday with failing to
take steps to stop payments to a consultancy engaged with a
now-cancelled nuclear power project.
Dobrev is the third former energy minister charged with
mismanagement that led to significant state losses in relation
to the Belene nuclear plant.
Sofia cancelled the project in 2012 after failing to find
investors and following pressure from Brussels and Washington to
limit the country's energy dependence on Russia.
Prosecutors said Dobrev, while energy minister between 2012
and 2013, had not acted to stop payments to the consultancy,
thus causing losses of 4.56 million levs ($2.48 million) to
state energy firm NEK.
Dobrev voluntarily gave up his parliamentary immunity last
month in relation to the investigation. He has denied any
wrongdoing, and reiterated to journalists on Friday that he was
innocent.
An arbitration court has ruled Bulgaria needs to pay more
than 600 million euros ($635 million) in compensation to Russian
company Atomstroyexport over the project.
In 2008, Atomstroyexport and Bulgarian state energy firm NEK
signed a contract for the design, construction and installation
of units 1 and 2 of the Belene plant.
($1 = 0.9436 euros)
($1 = 1.8414 leva)
