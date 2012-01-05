* Plant is prepared for natural disaster, technical failure
* Bulgaria yet to decide on building new nuclear plant
SOFIA Jan 5 Bulgaria's sole nuclear power
plant, Kozloduy, is ready to take action in case of natural
disasters, technical failure or a combination of both, a report
by the country's Nuclear Regulation Agency showed on Thursday.
The Balkan country conducted so-called stress tests at
Kozloduy on the Danube after the European Union mandated the
safety checks in response to Japan's Fukushima disaster in March
2011.
"The organisation for emergency planning, the resources of
the plant to act in emergency conditions, as well as the current
operational and technical measures confirm Kozloduy's readiness
to manage serious breakdowns," the report said.
The Fukushima Daiichi plant, 240 km (150 miles) northeast of
Tokyo, was wrecked by an earthquake and tsunami that knocked out
reactor cooling systems, causing meltdowns of nuclear fuel rods.
Bulgaria has closed four older reactors at its plant in
Kozloduy in the past several years under its treaty with the
bloc and because of safety concerns raised by Brussels.
Economy and Energy Minister Traicho Traikov said on Thursday
that Bulgaria may consider building new units in Kozloduy, which
already has the necessary infrastructure and trained staff.
"The idea for a new reactor or reactors at Kozloduy's site
is the most logical thing," Traikov told state broadcaster BNT,
adding this would be much cheaper than construction of a new
plant from scratch.
Sofia is yet to decide whether to build a new 2,000 megawatt
nuclear facility at Belene on the Danube. It has contracted
Russia's Atomstroyexport for the construction, but the project
has stalled over price, safety and funding concerns.
(Reporting by Irina Ivanova; Editing by Anthony Barker)