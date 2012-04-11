SOFIA, April 11 Bulgaria's government decided to Wednesday to start the process leading to construction of a 1,000 megawatt reactor at its Kozloduy nuclear plant on the Danube river after quitting the Belene nuclear project.

The Balkan country will check whether it can install the reactor, already ordered from Russia's Atomstroyexport, at the existing 2,000 MW Kozloduy plant in northwestern Bulgaria, after it abandoned plans to build a 2,000 MW station at Belene, a site that is prone to earthquakes.

"The new unit will be designed and built on a commercial basis, without government guarantees and without spending the money of the taxpayers," Finance Minister Simeon Djankov told reporters.

The centre-right government of Prime Minister Boiko Borisov launched the lengthy process to get approvals for the site and build the reactor, which could become operational in 2021-2022.

Bulgaria plans to set up a project company and seek a strategic investor for the new power generator, Economy and Energy Minister Delyan Dobrev has said.

Russia's Atomstroyexport has already build a 1,000 MW reactor aimed for the Belene station, but nuclear experts say it will be extremely difficult to install it at a new site.

If the option proves too costly or technically impossible, Bulgaria may seek to sell the Russian reactor, energy ministry officials have said.

The construction of the new nuclear unit will be realized after obtaining licenses and approvals in accordance with Bulgarian legislation and European Union law.

The Balkan country is also planning to extend the lifespans of its two operating nuclear units at Kozloduy, which expire in 2017 and 2019. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov, editing by Jane Baird)