SOFIA, April 20 A consortium, led by France's EDF and Russia's Rosenergoatom, has signed a contract to draw up plans to extend the lifespan of Bulgaria's Kozloduy nuclear plant, the government said on Friday.

The 2,000 megawatt nuclear plant produces over 35 percent of Bulgaria's electricity. Sofia is looking into ways to ensure it will not be forced to import power after 2019, when the reactors' permits expire.

The expansion of the lifespan of the two 1,000 megawatt, Soviet-made nuclear reactors by up to 20 years at Kozloduy, on the Danube river on the border with Romania, has become a priority of the government.

Earlier this month, Bulgaria decided to start the process leading to construction of a 1,000 megawatt reactor at Kozloduy after quitting the Belene nuclear project.

Bulgaria abandoned plans to build a 2,000 MW station at Belene - a site that is prone to earthquakes, after failing to attract serious foreign investors.

"The first stage of the preparation for the lifespan expansion of the units by up to 20 years has started," the government said in a statement, after Kozloduy's chief executive Alexander Nikolov met with Prime Minister Boiko Borisov.

The consortium was the only bidder for the work.

The plant declined to elaborate on the deal, saying details will be disclosed on Saturday.

The Balkan country has closed four older reactors at its sole nuclear plant Kozloduy under its treaty with the European Union and over safety concerns raised by Brussels.

The government also plans to expand the capacity of the two reactors at Kozloduy by 100 megawatts to ensure Bulgaria continued to export electricity. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov and Tsvetelia Tsolova, editing by William Hardy)