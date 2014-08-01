UPDATE 9-Oil settles slightly higher but posts weekly decline
* Hedge funds slashed bullish bets on U.S. crude oil (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds adds CFTC data)
SOFIA Aug 1 Bulgaria - one of five European Union states that depend totally on Russia for nuclear fuel - and Westinghouse Electric Company signed a shareholder agreement on Friday that would pave the way for construction of a new nuclear reactor, officials said.
Westinghouse, the world's largest nuclear fuel producer and part of Japan's Toshiba group, will take a 30 percent stake in Kozloduy NPP - New Build, which is building new units at the Kozloduy nuclear site in Bulgaria.
"The agreement is signed. It will however only enter into force if approved by the next government," said Ivan Genov, chief executive of Kozloduy nuclear plant.
Bulgaria's government resigned last week, paving the way for an interim government to take over for two months, ahead of a snap election in October. (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams)
* Hedge funds slashed bullish bets on U.S. crude oil (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds adds CFTC data)
CALGARY, Alberta, April 28 As global oil majors pull out of Canada's oil sands, domestic companies are buying up assets and betting technology and economies of scale will enable them to turn a profit despite low crude prices.