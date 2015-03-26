(Adds quotes and context)
SOFIA, March 26 Bulgaria has asked Westinghouse,
part of Toshiba Corp, to take a 49 percent stake in a
new nuclear unit if it is to go ahead with a deal for its
construction, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said on
Thursday.
The previous government struck a preliminary deal last
August for construction of a new AP-1000 reactor at the Kozloduy
nuclear site on the Danube, under which Westinghouse Electric
Company would take a 30 percent stake but relinquish it once
construction was finished.
The new centre-right government has until the end of March
to decide whether to go ahead with the plan.
"We are currently reviewing the shareholder agreement
article by article. Our request is for Westinghouse to come as a
strategic investor who participates in the project with real,
fresh financial resources and stays in as long as possible,"
Petkova told reporters on the sidelines of a nuclear forum.
"What we have asked for from Westinghouse is to have a 49
percent participation in the project and invest into the plan
according to the stake."
The deal is estimated to be worth about $7.7 billion.
The European Union's poorest country, reeling from a banking
crisis that has strained its finances, wants to avoid giving
state guarantees for the project, or further increasing its debt
or budget deficit.
Bulgaria is one of five EU states totally dependent on
Russia for its nuclear fuel. It operates two Soviet-made
1,000-megawatt nuclear reactors that produce about 30 percent of
its electricity.
Westinghouse was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Kevin Liffey)