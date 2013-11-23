SOFIA Nov 23 The Bulgarian government will take
a decision on the construction of a third reactor at its sole
nuclear power plant Kozloduy, using U.S. technology, by the end
of the year, its energy minister said on Saturday.
The Balkan country has hired Westinghouse to prepare a
proposal for the new reactor, having shelved plans to build a
new 2,000-MW plant at Belene on the Danube after failing to
attract foreign investors to the 10 billion-euro project.
"Bulgarian and American officials have discussed the
construction of a new nuclear power plant reactor at Kozloduy,"
Energy Minister Dragomir Stoynev told reporters after returning
from a visit to the United States.
"The size of the investment needs to be established. We
expect that a financial model will be drawn up within six
months."
Stoynev said he was preparing a report on the subject to be
submitted to Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski for approval,
adding that construction could begin in 2016 and would last at
least four years.
He said the state-owned Export Credit Bank of Turkey, known
as Eximbank, had expressed readiness to finance up to 70 percent
of the project and Bulgaria planned to keep nuclear energy as
one of the key sources in its mix of power sources.
Bulgaria is one of the few European Union counties pursuing
new reactor projects in the wake of the Fukushima disaster in
Japan in 2011 and Germany's move to phase out nuclear power.
Some 35 percent of energy produced in Bulgaria comes from
the 2,000 MW Kozloduy plant, but the licence of one of its two
reactors expires in November 2017 and the other two years later.
Without new construction, "Bulgaria will have no more
nuclear capacity in 15 years", Stoynev said. "More than half of
our thermal power plants will be closed.
"What shall we do then? We cannot remain solely reliant on
hydro power generation or renewable energy sources. Now is the
time to start working on building new capacity."
Russia offered to finance the Belene plant in 2006 but
Bulgaria's former centre-right government turned down the offer
because of concerns Moscow would gain control of the EU
country's nuclear future.
