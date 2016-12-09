SOFIA Dec 9 Russian company Rosatom announced
on Friday it has received 620 million euros ($660 million) from
Bulgarian energy firm NEK in compensation over a cancelled
nuclear project.
Bulgaria cancelled the Belene project on the Danube River
after failing to find foreign investors and under pressure from
Brussels and Washington to limit its energy dependence on
Russia.
An international arbitration court ruled in June that
Bulgaria should pay compensation for nuclear equipment it
ordered from Rosatom before cancelling the 10 billion euro
project in 2012.
Rosatom is satisfied with the payment, it said in a
statement, and won't seek interest worth some 24 million euros
because it has been paid before a Dec. 15 deadline.
Bulgaria will now get one fully assembled nuclear reactor
and parts of a second one. It is considering opening a tender
for investors to install the equipment at Belene.
On Wednesday, outgoing Bulgarian Energy Minister Temenuzhka
Petkova said three companies, including China National Nuclear
Corporation (CNNC), have expressed interest in the project.
Sofia wants to privatise the project without offering
long-term power purchase agreements. If that option fails,
Bulgaria may seek to sell the nuclear equipment it has paid to
Russia.
($1 = 0.9438 euros)
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)