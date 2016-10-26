SOFIA Oct 26 Bulgarian state energy company NEK said on Wednesday it has agreed to pay about 600 million euros ($655.14 million) to Russia's Atomstroyexport by December 25 in compensation for the cancelled Belene nuclear power project.

An international arbitration court ruled in June that Sofia should pay compensation for nuclear equipment it ordered from the Russian company before cancelling the project in 2012.

The Bulgarian parliament has voted in favour of state aid for NEK to allow it to make the payment.

($1 = 0.9158 euros)