SOFIA Oct 26 Bulgaria has agreed to pay about
600 million euros ($655 million) in compensation to Russia's
Atomstroyexport for the cancelled Belene nuclear power project,
state energy company NEK said on Wednesday.
An international arbitration court had ruled in June that
Sofia should pay compensation for nuclear equipment it ordered
from the Russian company before cancelling the 10 billion euros
project in 2012.
The Bulgarian parliament has voted in favour of state aid
for NEK to allow it to make the payment, though EU approval for
the aid is still needed.
Under the arrangement, NEK and Atomstroyexport agreed that
if payment of the total 601.6 million euros is made by Dec. 15,
the Russian company will not seek interest worth some 24 million
euros.
Bulgaria cancelled the project on the Danube River after
failing to find foreign investors and under pressure from
Brussels and Washington to limit its energy dependence on
Russia.
Bulgaria expects to get one fully assembled nuclear reactor
and parts of a second one from Atomstroyexport after it pays the
compensation. It is considering the opening of a tender to seek
investors willing to install the equipment at Belene.
Former Bulgarian energy minister Delyan Dobrev on Monday
gave up his parliamentary immunity to charges relating to the
alleged loss of state funds in the project and denied any
wrongdoing.
Prosecutors have already charged another former energy
minister and two executive directors at NEK in connection with
Belene. All have denied any wrongdoing.
($1 = 0.9158 euros)
