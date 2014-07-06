* Westinghouse to take stake in Kozloduy NPP-New Build
* Agreement expected to be signed in the coming week
By Tsvetelia Tsolova and Barbara Lewis
SOFIA/BRUSSELS, July 6 Bulgaria, one of five EU
states that depend totally on Russia for nuclear fuel, is set to
take a step towards diversifying its suppliers when Westinghouse
Electric Company buys a stake in a state-controlled firm
building new atomic units.
Westinghouse, the world's largest nuclear fuel producer and
part of Japan's Toshiba group, has concluded talks with
the Balkan country to take a 30 percent stake in Kozloduy NPP -
New Build, which is building new units at the Kozloduy nuclear
site in Bulgaria.
"The talks have concluded. The shareholder agreement now is
pending approvals from state Bulgarian Energy Holding and I hope
it can be signed in the coming week," Ivan Genov, chief
executive of the Kozloduy nuclear plant told Reuters on Sunday.
The deal paves the way for Bulgaria to start negotiations
for the financing and the construction of one Westinghouse
AP-1000 nuclear reactor, estimated to cost about $5 billion.
The 1,100 megawatt reactor is expected to come online in
2024, Genov said.
Bulgaria is one of the few European nations to build new
nuclear plants in the wake of Japan's 2011 Fukushima disaster as
it seeks to keep a lid on electricity costs while cutting carbon
emissions in its energy sector.
Genov dismissed concerns that such a major deal should be
signed just days before the expected resignation of the
Socialist-led government at the end of July.
The opposition GERB party, largely expected to win an Oct. 5
election, supports the project.
Bulgaria has said the new reactor would be largely financed
by loans from U.S. and Japanese credit export agencies.
Conflict between Russia and Ukraine following the ouster of
Ukraine's pro-Moscow president and annexation of its Crimea
region by Russia has forced the issue of energy dependence up
the EU's political agenda.
The focus has been on gas following Russia's cut-off of
Ukraine's gas supplies because of a dispute over pricing, but
the nuclear industry says dependency on Russian nuclear fuel has
the potential to be as big an issue.
Bulgaria, along with the Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary
and Slovakia, are all home to nuclear reactors that are 100
percent dependent on Russian nuclear fuel.
Apart from nuclear, Bulgaria meets almost all of its gas
needs with Russian imports and its only oil refinery is
controlled by Russia's LUKOIL.
In all, the EU imports approximately 97 percent of its
uranium, 40 percent from Russia, the European Commission says.
By comparison, the bloc relies on Russia for around 30 percent
of its gas demand.
The expected deal falls in line with the European
Commission's energy security strategy, which warns against
locking in to a single supplier for any kind of energy.
Heads of state have already debated the strategy and will
hold follow-up summit talks later this month and in October.
Westinghouse, says the financial risks associated with
depending on one supplier of nuclear fuel are huge and lining up
a new supplier can take years as different reactors require
different kinds of fuel rods.
"It's not just dependency, it's (almost) irreversible
dependency," Mike Kirst, vice president Europe, Middle East and
Africa, at Westinghouse, told Reuters.
(Editing by Mark Potter)