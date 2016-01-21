SOFIA Jan 21 Bulgaria's parliament gave the
green light on Thursday to introducing electronic voting, a move
expected to help Bulgarians living abroad to cast their ballot
in future elections and encourage young and educated people to
vote.
The parliament gave the nod to the move by a heavy majority
after almost 70 percent of voters from the 7.2 million
population approved the measure in a referendum last
October.
The measure will come into force after changes to the voting
code that should provide guarantees that the system can avoid
attempts of manipulation and preserve voters' anonymity.
It was backed by 136 deputies with 56 voting against, with
the main opposition Socialist party's leader Mihail Mikov saying
electronic voting would "cut the expenses of those who
manipulate elections".
"The people's will was clearly expressed at the referendum,"
said Daniel Smilov, a political analyst at the Center for
Liberal Strategies. "Electronic voting will lure new groups of
people to vote."
"More young people will be involved as well as the
Bulgarians, who live abroad. We all know that young people are
accustomed to reside in cyberspace."
About two million Bulgarians are estimated to live abroad.
