SOFIA, July 28 Bulgaria's parliament voted on
Tuesday to gradually raise the retirement age and social payment
contributions, as the European Union's poorest country struggles
to fund pensions for a shrinking and ageing population.
Bulgarians take a state pension at an average age of just
over 57, one of the lowest in the European Union, but that will
now increase by two and three months a year until it reaches 65
for both men and women, in 2029 and 2037 respectively.
It was the first reform of the centre-right government of
Prime Minister Boiko Borisov since coming to office in November
on pledges to combat corruption and revamp an inefficient
judiciary and troubled sectors such as health and energy.
The business lobby had sought a steeper increase in the
retirement age and further steps to plug a pension system
deficit it says could threaten Bulgaria's finances and its
currency peg to the euro, but the reform was in line with trade
union proposals.
Bulgaria will also raise pension contributions by one
percentage point in 2017 and 2018, when it should reach 19.8
percent of gross salary and help plug the deficit of 1.8 billion
levs ($1.02 billion) in the state pension system.
It plans to limit early retirement for police and army
officers, who can draw a state pension as early as their late
40s, and gradually increase the retirement age for other
hazardous jobs.
Despite protests from police, parliament voted to introduce
a retirement age for police officers of 52 years and 10 months
as of next year, and gradually increase it until the age of 55.
Bulgaria's population has shrunk by a fifth since 1990 to
7.25 million. According to a 2013 World Bank report just one in
two Bulgarians will be of working age in 2050.
The exodus of young Bulgarians since Communism fell in 1989
means Bulgaria's pension system swallows 37.5 percent of the
central government's budget, up from 12.8 percent in 2003.
The parliament also voted to end mandatory payments to
private pension funds, a move it says gives workers more choice
but which businesses criticised as a savings grab.
