SOFIA Dec 18 Bulgaria's new government plans to make mandatory private pension contributions optional, triggering a backlash from businesses and a rift within the ruling coalition.

Parliament is to vote on Friday on whether to approve the changes, which businesses said would deal a serious blow to private pension funds, the banks and the fledgling capital markets in the Balkan country.

More then 200 people protested in Sofia on Thursday night against the proposal, which is also opposed by the right-wing Reformist Bloc, the government's junior partner.

"If you do not withdraw this proposal, the rule of the second cabinet of Mr Borisov will be doomed to mistrust and a lack of success," Radan Kanev, one of the leaders of the Reformist Bloc, told parliament.

Kanev said his statement did not mean the Reformist Bloc would quit the coalition, but stressed that if Prime Minister Boiko Borisov's GERB party insisted on the changes, it would damage the trust among the ruling partners.

Borisov came to power after a snap election in October, promising reforms to spur growth. But his minority coalition is shaky and another proposal - to lift the retirement age by four months - was dropped after union protests in favour of more talks next year over broader reforms.

Bulgaria has a hybrid pension system, where a majority of savings go to the state system and a small part goes to private funds. Employers and workers make mandatory payments to both.

The new rules would apply to people born after 1959 which would likely prompt people to move their pension pots to the state pension fund alone, which many see as an attempt of cover the wide fiscal deficits in the Balkan country.

Private funds have accumulated 6.4 billion levs in pension savings, invested in shares and bonds traded on Bulgaria's bourse and abroad, and kept as bank deposits in the country.

Businesses called on the president to veto the changes.

"The short-term and long-term consequences of such a change will have completely destructive impact on the insurance and the banking sector, as well as on the capital market," the Bulgarian Industrial Association said in a letter to the president.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Borisov defended the changes, saying they were only aimed at giving savers a choice.

He denied any plans for a nationalisation of private funds and urged private pension funds to convince savers to keep their pension's pots with them.

Bulgaria's state pension fund has been running huge deficits for years. For 2015 alone, the state budget will transfer some 2 billion levs ($1.28 billion) to cover for the shortfall. ($1 = 1.5755 leva) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Alison Williams)