* Coalition partners vote against, but change approved
* Protesters fear could lose savings
* PM says change is democratic, gives people choice
SOFIA, Dec 19 Bulgaria's parliament on Friday
approved making private pension contributions optional despite
the junior coalition partners voting against a plan that has
been criticised by the financial sector and brought Bulgarians
out onto the streets.
Hundreds of protesters in downtown Sofia have called for the
resignation of Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov over the past
two days, fearing their pension savings will be swallowed up in
an attempt to cover the country's wide fiscal deficit.
Coalition partner the Reformist Bloc said on Thursday that
if the plan passed, it would erode the trust between the parties
- but stopped short of threatening to quit the government.
It, along with fellow coalition parties the leftist ABV and
the nationalist Patriotic Front, voted against the plan. It
passed with 120 members of the 240-seat parliament supporting
the move, 57 against and 35 abstaining. The rest were absent.
"I do not see where the mistake is," Prime Minister Boiko
Borisov, of the GERB party, told BNT1 state television. "We give
everyone a choice, there is nothing more democratic than that."
Bulgaria currently has a hybrid system, where a majority of
savings go to the state system and a small part goes to private
funds. Employers and workers make mandatory payments to both.
The new pension rules would apply to people born after 1959
and all new entrants to the labour market would have their
second-pillar contributions directed to the state fund unless
they picked a private fund within a year of starting employment.
Bulgaria's state pension fund has been running huge deficits
for years. For 2015 alone, the state budget will transfer some 2
billion levs to cover for the shortfall.
Businesses said the changes would deal a serious blow to
private pension funds, the banks and the fledgling capital
markets in the Balkan country - and criticised GERB for not
explaining the changes before introducing them.
Private funds have accumulated 6.4 billion levs ($4 billion)
in pension savings, invested in shares and bonds traded on
Bulgaria's bourse and abroad, and kept as bank deposits.
"These changes do not solve the problems (of the state
pension fund), they deepen them," Kaloyan Staykov of the
Sofia-based Institute for Market Economics said. "There is a
huge deficit in the system and the politicians are doing
nothing."
President Rosen Plevneliev also expressed his concern,
saying the system need to be analysed, explained and assessed.
However, there could be more changes ahead. Goranov said the
government would remain open to a wider debate in the first
three months of 2015 that could result in an option to opt out
of the state fund and going back into private funds.
($1 = 1.5993 lev)
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Alison Williams)