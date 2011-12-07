* Bulgaria asks Greece and Russia to cancel pipeline deal
* To walk out on its own in a year if they disagree
* Advisors say project not economically, financially viable
* Local analysts welcome the move
By Tsvetelia Tsolova
SOFIA, Dec 7 Bulgaria decided on Wednesday
to abandon a trans-Balkan oil pipeline project aimed at taking
Russian crude through its territory to Greece, saying it was not
economically viable.
The decision is in line with the centre-right government's
stance since 2009 when it put on review major Russian-led energy
projects and said it would abandon them if they did not match
the national interest.
Local political analysts welcomed the move, saying Bulgaria
was right to cancel a project that was not beneficial for Sofia
and foresaw few repercussions from Russia - its leading gas and
oil supplier.
"It will probably have some negative effects on Bulgaria, as
Russia does not like to be rejected," said Ognian Minchev, an
analyst with Institute for Regional and International Studies.
"But the project is not key for Moscow. Russia is much more
interested to start building a new nuclear plant in Bulgaria and
get support for the South Stream gas pipeline project," he said.
Last week Bulgaria gave the South Stream gas pipeline the
status of a national project and declared it an object of
national importance, providing opportunities for the speedy
construction of the project. The pipeline is intended to carry
up to 63 bcm a year of Russian gas across the Black Sea to
Bulgaria and then to central and southern Europe.
TRILATERAL
Sofia is proposing Russia and Greece agree to dissolve a
2007 trilateral agreement for building the 300-km oil pipeline
which would be able to pump up to 50 million tonnes of crude a
year from the Black Sea port of Burgas to Alexandroupolis on the
Aegean in Greece.
The European Union's poorest country will walk out of the
1.0 billion euro project alone after 12 months if Athens and
Moscow refuse to voluntarily annul the deal, Finance Minister
Simeon Djankov told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
"Bulgaria proposes the tripartite intergovernmental
agreement for the oil pipeline to be cancelled by mutual
consent," he said.
"In line with the analyses on the Burgas-Alexandroupolis oil
pipeline, it cannot be carried out under the terms of the
agreement signed in 2007."
A government spokeswoman said an analysis by French bank
Societe Generale, which is advising the project company, showed
the oil link was not economically and financially viable.
Greece, which sees the project as a cornerstone of a
strategy to become a transit country for gas and oil flows
between Central Asia, Russia and Western Europe, said it was not
yet officially informed about Bulgaria's plans.
Greek deputy Energy Minister Yannis Maniatis said in a
statement that Athens remained firmly committed to the project.
Sofia has repeatedly said it was likely to walk out of the
project because of risks to nature and opposition from local
residents who fear it will hurt fishing and tourism and offer
few economic benefits.
Bulgaria has taken a tougher stance on Russia's energy
projects since the cabinet of Boiko Borisov took office in 2009.
It gets almost all of its natural gas from Russia's Gazprom,
its only operational oil refinery is controlled by Russia's
LUKOIL and its nuclear power plant which provides
about 40 percent of electricity is Russian-built.
The cabinet is also considering the construction of a 2,000
megawatt nuclear plant in Belene but has repeatedly delayed its
decision amid concerns over safety and price, as well as a lack
of Western investors for the project.
Bulgaria agreed with Russia and Greece in 2007, after decades
of discussion, to build the pipeline and allow Russian crude to
bypass the traffic-clogged Bosphorus Straits.
The three countries set up a joint venture company for the
project: Trans-Balkan Pipeline, in which Moscow holds 51
percent, while Sofia and Athens have 24.5 percent each.
The Russian stake is held by Russian oil pipeline monopoly
Transneft, its largest crude producer, Rosneft
and Gazprom Neft.
