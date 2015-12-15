SOFIA Dec 15 A right-wing alliance that forms
part of Bulgaria's ruling coalition confirmed its support for
Prime Minister Boiko Borisov's minority government on Tuesday,
averting an immediate political crisis despite disagreements
over judicial reforms.
"Reformist Bloc confirms its participation in the ruling
coalition," the alliance said in a statement.
The Democrats for Strong Bulgaria (DSB), one of five small
pro-business parties that make up the Reformist Bloc, withdrew
its support for the government last Wednesday when parliament
watered down changes in the constitution aimed at overhauling
the corruption-riddled judiciary.
The reformists said they were concerned over lack of
progress in combating corruption and unity over the judicial
reforms, and said they will demand a review of the effort.
The changes in the constitution, which included boost the
independence of judges, prompted the resignation of the justice
minister.
A new justice minister is expected to be nominated this week
after talks between the ruling centre-right GERB party and the
Reformist Bloc.
"I do not expect any government shake-up in the next three
months although it is unclear what will be its policy from now
on," Daniel Smilov, a political analyst at the Sofia-based
Center for Liberal Strategies.
Bulgaria, the European Union's poorest country, is on its
fifth government since 2013, and is trying to return to growth
and improve low living standards. But widespread corruption is
crippling progress.
Last week, Borisov, whose minority government came to power
last November on reform pledges, said Bulgaria might have to
hold elections as early as February, as well as presidential
polls, if the reformists decided to quit.
The Reformist Bloc, formally founded as a political
coalition in late 2013, won 8.9 percent of the vote at the
parliamentary elections in October 2014, winning 23 seats in the
national assembly. It also won one of Bulgaria's 17 European
Parliament seats in May 2014.
Borisov's government, which took office last November, lacks
an outright majority and relies on the support of centre-left
ABV party and nationalist Patriotic Front to stay in power.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Angus MacSwan)