SOFIA Dec 24 The leader of Bulgaria's ethnic
Turkish party has been ousted from his post and expelled from
the party, apparently for declaring support for Turkey in its
row with Moscow over the downing of a Russian warplane.
Lyutvi Mestan, who headed the opposition MRF party which
represents ethnic Turks, voiced support for Turkey's action last
month in a declaration to the Bulgarian parliament in which he
said that Russian military aircraft had repeatedly violated
Turkish airspace.
Turkey said it shot down the plane in defence of its
airspace. Moscow denied its plane had passed over Turkish
territory.
A spokeswoman for the MRF said on Thursday that Mestan had
been dismissed from his post and expelled from the party by a
unanimous decision of its leadership taken at a meeting in the
villa of party founder Ahmed Dogan.
"All the decisions regarding Mestan were unanimous," the
spokeswoman, Velislava Krasteva, told reporters.
Dogan, a respectable elder statesman of Bulgarian politics,
said during the meeting that "this would be the fate of everyone
who stands up against Bulgaria's national interests," she said.
The move highlighted Bulgaria's unusual role in mainstream
Europe. Though a member of the European Union and the NATO
alliance, it still feels close to Moscow - a hark-back to Soviet
times when it was Moscow's most pliant ally.
Mestan, in his declaration to parliament last month, said
Russia's violation of Turkish airspace amounted to a violation
of sovereignty of NATO territory and that Russia had previously
been given many official warnings.
In a statement on Thursday, Mestan said the declaration he
had made to parliament had been adopted by the party's
parliamentary group and showed MRF support for NATO values.
"Bulgaria's national interest has been connected with the EU
and NATO for years now, and not with Russia," Mestan, who was
not invited to the extraordinary meeting, said in a statement.
The MRF party represents ethnic Turks and other Muslim
groups who make up about 13 percent of the 7.2 million
population.
