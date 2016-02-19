SOFIA Feb 19 The centre-right government of
Prime Minister Boiko Borisov easily defeated the first vote of
no-confidence in parliament on Friday called by the opposition
over its handling of the health care sector.
Borisov's coalition government, in power since November
2014, lacks an outright majority but enjoys the support of two
smaller parties, and defeated the motion by 130 votes to 80 with
five abstentions.
The opposition Socialists and ethnic Turkish MRF party
accused the government of failing to implement meaningful
reforms to shore up the Balkan country's cash-strapped health
system and of taking steps that will lead to hospital closures.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Dominic Evans)