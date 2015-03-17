SOFIA, March 17 Support for Bulgaria's ruling
centre-right GERB party and two of its coalition partners
decreased in March, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday, as their
recent bickering over a sovereign debt programme and a minister
resigning took their toll.
Support for Prime Minister Boiko Borisov's GERB party, which
leads a fragile coalition after a snap election in October, fell
to 25 percent in March from 26.4 percent a month earlier, said
the survey, which was conducted by Gallup International between
Feb 27 and March 4.
Support for its junior coalition partner, the right-wing
Reformist Bloc dropped to 4.7 percent from 5.8 percent on the
month, while that for the centre-left ABV party decreased to 2
percent from 2.6 percent.
Bulgaria has been dogged by political instability in recent
years and Borisov's coalition has struggled to agree on issues
such as a new sovereign debt programme and changes to private
pension fund rules.
The government pushed through parliament a plan to raise 8
billion euros ($8.5 billion) of new debt through overseas bond
sales, but some analysts and opposition parties warned this
could tip Bulgaria into a debt spiral similar to neighbouring
Greece.
Last week, Veselin Vuchkov quit as interior minister because
his attempts to sack the head of the intelligence services and
the operational head of the interior ministry were blocked by
the prime minister.
GERB still has a solid lead over its main rival the
Socialist Party, whose support edged up to 14.6 percent from
14.5 a month earlier.
However, few Bulgarians want new elections according to
Gallup, meaning that Borisov's government is likely to stay in
power for now.
The next parliamentary election is due in 2017.
($1 = 0.9435 euros)
