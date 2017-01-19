SOFIA Jan 19 Bulgaria's President-elect Rumen Radev, whose overwhelming victory at presidential polls in November triggered the collapse of the centre-right government, said on Thursday he would dissolve the parliament in a week's time.

Radev, a former air force commander and a newcomer to politics, was sworn in on Thursday and takes up his post on Sunday.

One of his first tasks is to dissolve parliament, appoint an interim administration and call early elections.

"You have one more week," he told lawmakers, indicating that the election was likely to be held on March 26.

Analysts have warned of prolonged political instability as the election is unlikely to produce a majority government able to implement the judicial, economic and other reforms the country needs.