SOFIA Jan 24 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- Three senior police officers were disciplined after a
family arrested on suspicion for illegal cigarette trade
complained of police violence. (24 Chasa, Duma, Trud, Monitor,
Standart, Sega, Capital Daily)
BUSINESS
- Real estate prices decreased by six percent last year
compared to a year ago, data from the statistics office shows.
(24 Chasa, Capital daily, Sega, Standart)
- Serbian Nis Petrol, controlled by Gazprom
receives a green light to acquire another seven petrol filling
stations in Bulgaria, the competition regulator said. (Capital
daily, Standart)
- Japan's Yazaki Corporation plans to open a second plant
for car parts in Bulgaria, a regional mayor said after meeting
Yazaki Bulgaria chief executive. (Capital Daily, Klasa,
Standart)
- Traffic at Black Sea airports in Varna and Burgas rose
over 12 percent last year, mainly due to increased tourist
visits from Russia, Fraport Twin Star, the airports' operator
said. (24 Chasa, Capital daily)
