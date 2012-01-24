SOFIA Jan 24 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Three senior police officers were disciplined after a family arrested on suspicion for illegal cigarette trade complained of police violence. (24 Chasa, Duma, Trud, Monitor, Standart, Sega, Capital Daily)

BUSINESS

- Real estate prices decreased by six percent last year compared to a year ago, data from the statistics office shows. (24 Chasa, Capital daily, Sega, Standart)

- Serbian Nis Petrol, controlled by Gazprom receives a green light to acquire another seven petrol filling stations in Bulgaria, the competition regulator said. (Capital daily, Standart)

- Japan's Yazaki Corporation plans to open a second plant for car parts in Bulgaria, a regional mayor said after meeting Yazaki Bulgaria chief executive. (Capital Daily, Klasa, Standart)

- Traffic at Black Sea airports in Varna and Burgas rose over 12 percent last year, mainly due to increased tourist visits from Russia, Fraport Twin Star, the airports' operator said. (24 Chasa, Capital daily)

(Sofia newsroom, Tel: +359-2-939-9730))