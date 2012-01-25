SOFIA Jan 25 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev will discuss the appointment of new ambassadors to replace the ones for whom a historical commission said had been collaborators to the former Communist-era secret police. (Capital daily, Monitor, Standart, 24 Chasa)

ECONOMY

- Bulgaria will most likely sign in full the new fiscal pact of the European Union, and not only to specific texts, Finance Minister Simeon Djankov said. (Capital daily, Klasa, Trud)

- Bulgaria's leading business association BIA demanded regulation on the interest policy of commercial banks and changes in the contracts for credits and deposits. (Capital daily, Klasa, Sega, Trud)

CAPITAL DAILY - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development cut its forecast for economic growth of Bulgaria to 1.2 percent this year due to the expected drop in exports and the impact of the euro zone debt crisis.

- The bad and restructured loans dropped in December on a monthly basis to 9.09 billion levs, or 22 percent of all credits, central bank data showed. (Capital daily, Klasa, Monitor, Trud, Sega)

BUSINESS

(Sofia newsroom, Tel: +359-2-939-9730))