GENERAL AND POLITICS

TRUD - Over 400,000 tonnes of food are being thrown away annually in Bulgaria while the country is still slow to organise food banks and send the food to the disadvantaged, data from non-governmental organisation FORA shows.

- Heavy snowfall blocked temporarily highways and left thousands of people without electricity. (Trud, 24 Chasa, Capital daily, Monitor, Standart, Duma, Klasa, Sega)

- Dragomir Draganov, former head of regional police in Veliko Turnovo is to be appointed as a director of National Intelligence Service. (Trud, 24 Chasa)

24 CHASA - Customs revenues stood at 7.4 billion levs last year, up from planned 6.9 billion, a report from the customs office showed.

