SOFIA, April 24 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- Tax police will start operating in Bulgaria as of Jan. 1
2013, Finance Minister Simeon Djankov said (Capital daily,
Klasa, Presa, Trud, 24 Chasa, Monitor).
- The construction of the Belene nuclear power plant would
cost at least 10.3 billion euros (S13.57 billion), a report by
HSBC, which was contracted by the Bulgarian government to carry
out a feasibility study for the plant, showed. (Capital daily,
Klasa, Presa, Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor).
TRUD - Some 3,500 Bulgarian builders could begin work in
Israel in accordance of an intergovernmental agreement.
ECONOMY
- The Privatisation Agency will hold an open auction to sell
100 percent of state construction company Technoexportstroy with
a starting price of 60 million levs ($40.1 million). The agency
cancelled an open auction to sell the company, scheduled for May
2, due to lack of bidders with starting price of 68 million levs
(Standart, Sega).
CAPITAL DAILY - Citigroup analysts forecast a GDP growth of
1.2 percent in 2012 and 2.5 percent in 2013.
- The real estate prices in Bulgaria dropped by 0.4 percent
to 888 levs ($594) per square metre in the first three months on
an annual basis, statistics office data showed (Capital daily,
Presa, Trud, Sega, Monitor, Duma).
($1 = 1.489)