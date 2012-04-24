SOFIA, April 24 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Tax police will start operating in Bulgaria as of Jan. 1 2013, Finance Minister Simeon Djankov said (Capital daily, Klasa, Presa, Trud, 24 Chasa, Monitor).

- The construction of the Belene nuclear power plant would cost at least 10.3 billion euros (S13.57 billion), a report by HSBC, which was contracted by the Bulgarian government to carry out a feasibility study for the plant, showed. (Capital daily, Klasa, Presa, Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor).

TRUD - Some 3,500 Bulgarian builders could begin work in Israel in accordance of an intergovernmental agreement.

ECONOMY

- The Privatisation Agency will hold an open auction to sell 100 percent of state construction company Technoexportstroy with a starting price of 60 million levs ($40.1 million). The agency cancelled an open auction to sell the company, scheduled for May 2, due to lack of bidders with starting price of 68 million levs (Standart, Sega).

CAPITAL DAILY - Citigroup analysts forecast a GDP growth of 1.2 percent in 2012 and 2.5 percent in 2013.

- The real estate prices in Bulgaria dropped by 0.4 percent to 888 levs ($594) per square metre in the first three months on an annual basis, statistics office data showed (Capital daily, Presa, Trud, Sega, Monitor, Duma).