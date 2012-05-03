SOFIA May 3 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani will visit Bulgaria this month to sign an agreement for the investment of 100 million euros ($131.5 million) in agriculture, tourism and infrastructure in the Balkan country, Foreign Minister Nikolay Mladenov said (Klasa, Presa, Standart).

KLASA - Bulgaria could receive over 4 billion levs ($2.68 billion) under EU-backed programmes after 2014 for transport and infrastructure projects, Transport Minister Ivaylo Moskovski said.

- Trade unions say the government should raise retirement pensions and public salaries by 10 percent in 2013 while the minimal monthly wage should jump from 290 levs ($194) to 330 levs (Presa, Monitor, 24 Chasa, Trud, Standart, Sega, Duma).

KLASA - The construction of a new bridge over the Danube River, that will connect Bulgarian town of Vidin with Romanian town of Kalafat, will be completed by the end of August, three months earlier than expected, Finance Minister Simeon Djankov said.

- Bulgaria's unemployment rate stood at 12.6 percent in March, compared to 12.4 in February, Eurostat data showed (Capital daily, Klasa, Sega, Duma).

MONITOR - Number of Greek students in Bulgarian universities rose from 600 before the economic crisis in 2008 to 1,600 in 2011, a survey showed.

ECONOMY

- Sales of real estates in the capital city of Sofia fell by 8.8 percent on an annual basis in the first three months of the year, a survey showed (Capital daily, Monitor, Duma).

CAPITAL DAILY - Domestic power distributor, controlled by Austrian power utility EVN, posted net profit of 4.8 million levs ($3.21 million) in the first three months of the year, compared to over 2 million levs ($1.34 million) loss in the same period a year ago, the company said.

($1 = 1.478 levs)