SOFIA May 8 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Russia's gas giant Gazprom has not yet penciled an 11 percent cut in the gas supplies to Bulgaria agreed in March, Energy Minister Delyan Dobrev said. (Capital daily, 24 Chasa, Klasa)

- President Rosen Plevneliev called for the establishment of a special information state agency to set up and manage electronic government services that are expected to significantly reduce corruption. (24 Chasa, Klasa, Monitor, Presa, Sega, Trud)

ECONOMY

- Valentin Nikolov, deputy energy minister, was appointed head of Kozloduy nuclear plant to steer up the extension of the lifespan of the two ageing 1,000 MW Soviet-made nuclear reactors. (Capital daily, 24 Chasa, Klasa, Presa, Sega, Trud)

- State energy holding BEH will extend a loan of up to 70 million euros to its daughter unit, electricity utility NEK, to restructure and partially cover its 250 million euros debt to foreign banks, Energy Minister Delyan Dobrev said. (Capital daily, Klasa, Duma, Monitor, Presa, Standart, Trud)

CAPITAL DAILY- Bulgarian health company Sofiamed has invested 350 million levs ($233.50 million) into a new hospital with a capacity of 350 beds in the capital.

($1 = 1.4989 Bulgarian levs)