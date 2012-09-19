SOFIA, Sept 19 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Over 300 Bulgarian Muslims gathered in front of a court in the central city of Pazardzhik to support thirteen worship leaders standing trial for preaching radical Islam. The accused have denied any wrongdoing. (24 Chasa, Standart, Sega, Monitor, Presa, Klasa)

-- The average salary will increase by 34.6 percent in 2015 if Bulgaria manages to put to use all European Union aid made available to the country, a simulative math model showed. (24 Chasa, Trud, Standart, Sega, Monitor, Presa)

- An increase of state pensions between 8 to 10 percent will most likely come into effect from April next year and not January due to lack of enough funds to back the move, head of the parliamentary budgetary commission Menda Stoyanova said. (Trud, Standart, Monitor, Presa)

24 CHASA - Rise in the global grain prices boosted pork meat by 30 percent in August, thr association of meat processors said.