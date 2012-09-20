SOFIA, Sept 20 These are some of the main
-- Bulgaria stands against European Commission's plans to
ban the use of oriental tobacco in EU's cigarette mills,
Agriculture Minister Miroslav Naidenov said, noting that the
country is the biggest producer of oriental tobacco and such a
ban will hit the EU's poorest member state. (Capital Daily,
Monitor, Presa)
- Creditors will have a maximum of 10 years to collect
debts, legal changes that are to be discussed in parliament
showed. (Monitor, Capital daily, Klasa)
- A man, with a registered mental condition, waved a gun in
front of the car of Interior Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov and was
arrested. The gun was not loaded. (Monitor, Presa, Standart,
Trud, 24 Chasa)
- The European Union plans to cut in half its aid for the
decommissioning of four closed nuclear reactors to 208 million
euros, Bulgarian European Deputy Ivailo Kalfin said. (Trud,
Standart, Presa)