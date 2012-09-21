SOFIA, Sept 21 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Bulgaria finance ministry has offered 12 percent increase of monthly salaries for police and intelligence officers if they give up their perks to receive 20 net salaries at retirement. (24 Chasa, Capital Daily, Trud, Presa)

24 CHASA - Sales of new cars have dropped over 60 percent from the level four years ago, head of the association of car importers said.)

- Over 6,000 companies from northern Greece have moved their operations in Bulgaria, attracted by lower taxes and cheaper workforce, mayor of Greek city of Thessaloniki said. (Trud, Presa)

- Bulgaria is preparing to open a tender for exploration for oil and gas in a new Black Sea site, near Turkish territorial waters, Energy Minister Delyan Dobrev said. (Presa, 24 Chasa, Trud, Sega)