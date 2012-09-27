SOFIA, Sept 27 These are some of the main
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- U.S-registered Global Power Consortium has expressed
interest to acquire abandoned Belene nuclear power project and
build it with Russian reactors and without state financing or
guarantees, a representative of the company said. (Trud, 24
Chasa, Capital Daily, Monitor, Standart, Presa, Sega, Duma,
Klasa)
-- About 200 Muslims gathered in front of a regional court
in the central city of Pazardzhik in support of 13 Muslim
worship leaders standing trial for preaching radical Islam. The
accused have denied any wrongdoing. (Trud, 24 Chasa)
- A total of 51.1 percent of the adult Bulgarians have not
read a single book in the past year, a new survey of statistics
office (Trud, Sega)
ECONOMY AND BUSINESS
- Only one out of 25 retail banks operating in Bulgaria had
clauses in their lending contracts that were not misleading
customers, the head of Commission for protection of consumers
said. Most have agreed to change the texts. (Trud, Standart,
Sega, Presa, Klasa)
PRESA - The state pensions will be increased by 9.8 percent
from July and not January or April, as initially planned, head
of the budgetary commission in parliament Menda Stoyanova said.