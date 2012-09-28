SOFIA, Sept 28 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- Giovanni Kessler, head of the European Anti-Fraud Office,
said he was concerned that a Bulgarian court has acquitted
Bulgarian businessmen for misappropriation of funds from EU farm
aid programme while a German court has sentenced German
businessmen involved in the same scheme. (24 Chasa, Capital
Daily, Presa, Sega)
- One of the investors interested to build Belene nuclear
project is U.S. registered fund Quantum Group, said Bogomil
Manchev, head of Bulgarian engineering group Risk Engineering, a
partner of the fund. (24 Chasa, Trud)
- Meat products can increase by 15 percent due to the higher
costs of feed grains following a poor crop, Farm Minister
Miroslav Naidenov said. (24 Chasa, Capital daily, Sega)
ECONOMY AND BUSINESS
- Bulgarian banks are ready to back projects for energy
efficiency, said Unicredit Bulbank chief operating manager
Andrea Cassini. (Monitor, Standart)
- The share of bad and restructured loans continued to drop
for a third consecutive month, reaching 23.34 percent of all
credits, central bank data showed. (Monitor, 23 Chasa, Presa)