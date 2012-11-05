SOFIA Nov 5 These are some of the main stories
in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GENERAL AND POLITICS
TRUD - Bulgarian households and companies earned over 1.0
billion levs ($656.81 million) from interest on deposits for the
first nine months of the year, central bank data showed.
STANDART - Bulgaria will start building an interconnector
gas pipeline link with Turkey as the first stretch of European
Union-backed Nabucco pipeline project on Jan. 10, Prime Minister
Boiko Borisov said.
- Bulgaria's next government will have to be a coalition
one, the leader of the ethnic Turkish MRF party Ahmed Dogan
said. (Presa, Sega)
ECONOMY AND BUSINESS
- Bulgaria's electricity exports dropped by 20.4 percent in
the first nine months of the year mainly due to decreased
purchases from neighbouring Greece, data from state Bulgarian
Energy Holding showed. (Monitor, Presa)
CAPITAL DAILY - U.S.-based Coca-Cola Enterprises
will open a financial service centre in Bulgaria by the middle
of next year and employ about 150 people to support its markets
in western Europe, a company spokesman said.