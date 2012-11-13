SOFIA Nov 13 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- The bishop of Plovdiv, Nikolai, said he would observe a 40 days of mourning after the patriarch of Bulgarian Orthodox Church died and would not take part of sittings of the Holy Synod. Bishop Nikolai has protested the choice of bishop of Varna Kyril for an interim patriarch. (Capital Daily, Standart, Presa, Monitor, Duma, 24 Chasa)

- Bulgaria, Greece and Romania said they support Macedonia's bid to join the European Union, but urged the former Yugoslav republic to find a solution over its name and put an end to nationalistic rhetorics. (Sega, Standart, Trud, Duma, 24 Chasa)

ECONOMY AND BUSINESS

- Russia's VTB Bank and Bulgarian Corporate Commercial Bank and related companies said they have closed a restructuring deal and acquired control over Bulgaria's third largest telecoms operator Vivacom. (Capital Daily, Trud, Standart, Presa, Monitor, 24 Chasa)

- Bulgaria started negotiations for European Union funding for the next seven-year financing period 2014-2020, officials said. (Capital Daily, Trud)

- Consumer price inflation will speed up to 4.4 percent at the end of the year due to surging food prices and regulatory hikes of electricity costs, Raiffeisen Bank said in a monthly report. (Klasa, Trud, Standart, Monitor)