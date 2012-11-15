SOFIA Nov 15 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Bulgaria's Orthodox Church confirmed its choice of Bishop of varna Cyril to be an interim patriarch who has the prepare the election for a new head of the Christian church. (24 Chasa, Capital Daily, Monitor, Presa, Sega, Standart, Trud)

- Veneta Markovska is most likely going to take an oath and become a constitutional judge, despite official requests to withdraw after Brussels rapped Bulgaria for voting her to the post without checking allegations of possible trade in influence. (24 Chasa, Capital Daily, Presa, Sega, Standart, Trud)

ECONOMY AND BUSINESS

- Bulgaria is holding talks with Russia's Gazprom to sign a new 6-year gas supply contract with an option for an 4-year extension, Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said. (24 Chasa, Klasa, Monitor, Presa, Standart, Trud)

- Revenues of Bulgaria's largest telecoms operator Mobiltel, controlled by Telekom Austria, dropped 9.3 percent in the first nine months, while its earnings before interests, taxes and amortisations fell 19.2 percent on an annual basis. (Capital Daily, Monitor)

PRESA - Bulgaria's First Investment Bank plans to raise its capital by 100 million levs ($65.08 million) with a secondary offering at the Bulgarian boursee, notice for a shareholder meeting on Dec, 20 showed.

($1 = 1.5365 Bulgarian levs)