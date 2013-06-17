SOFIA, June 17 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

-- Leader of ruling Socialist party, Sergei Stanishev admitted that endorsing a powerful media figure on a top security job has been a mistake, but declined calls within his party to resign. (Trud, Presa, Duma, 24 Chasa, Monitor, Standart, Sega, Capital Daily)

TRUD - Bulgaria may lose some 500 million euros in EU aid due to weakness in municipalities this year, data from the European Commission showed.

MONITOR - Some 60 percent of Bulgarians spend 10 percent of the household incomes goes for paying electricity and heating bills, a new World Bank report showed.

CAPITAL DAILY - Energy Minister Dragomir Stoynev said the government is working to significantly reduce the fees on electricity export to boost trade and ensure the work of the country's power generators.