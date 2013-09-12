SOFIA, Sept 12 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- If the refugees s from Syria reach 500 per night Bulgaria will be forced to set up tent camps, Interior Minister Tsvetlin Yovchev said. Bulgaria expects the number of refugees to reach 10,000 by the end of the year from 1,400 at present. (Monitor, Trud, Standart, 24 Chasa)

- Foreigners who deposit over 500,000 euros in Bulgarian bank will be able to get Bulgarian citizenship in five years. Investors of over 1 million euros will become Bulgarian citizen, changes in the law on foreigners envisions. (Presa, Trud)

- U.S. Shcreiber Foods will take over the business of French Danone in Bulgaria, Portugal and the Czech republic, Danone's Bulgarian unit said. (Capital daily, Standart)

- The government will keep a threshold on the maximum state pension next year but may increase it to 840 levs ($570) per month from 770 levs ($520) at present, officials said. (Presa, Capital Daily, Sega, Monitor, Trud)

($1 = 1.4704 Bulgarian levs)