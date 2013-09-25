SOFIA, Sept 25 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgaria may face an increased refugee inflow from Syria after Greece has tightened border controls, Interior Minister Tsvetlin Yovchev said. (Standart, Trud)

-- The government plans to keep the tax on income from bank deposits despite the pre-election pledges of ruling Soclialists to scrap it, Finance Minister Petar Chobanov said. (Standart, Duma, Capital Daily, 24 Chasa)

STANDART - The profit of the construction sector dropped by 15 percent in the first half of the year compared to the same period a year ago, the construction chamber said. Compared to pre-crisis years, the sector has shrunk by 50 percent.

-- The government will decide to give up its golden share in the country's third largest telecoms operator Vivacom and lift the ban on selling some of the telecom's real estate after settling litigations linked to the telecom's privatisation. (Standart, Trud)

-- The prices of natural gas and the heating will stay unchanged in the fourth quarter, the energy regulator said. (Trud, Presa, Capital Daily, 24 Chasa_