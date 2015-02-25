SOFIA Feb 25 These are some of the main stories
in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- The underground gas storage near the northwestern village
of Chiren contains enough gas to meet Bulgaria's needs for three
months, the energy ministry said in response to escalation of
the conflict between Russia and Ukraine over gas supplies and
the warning of Russian state gas company Gazprom that
there could be problems with deliveries to Europe (Trud,
Monitor, Duma).
-- Leftist ABV party, led by former Socialist President
Georgi Parvanov, said it will not back the ratification of the
government's plan to tap overseas markets in a three year, 8
billion euro ($9.12 billion) bond programme managed by four
banks (Trud, Sega, Presa, Capital daily, Duma).
-- Vladimira Yaneva has resigned from the post of chair of
the Sofia City Court. Last week, she was removed from office in
a unanimous vote of the Supreme Judicial Council at the proposal
of Chief Prosecutir Sotir Tsatsarov over pretrial proceedings
concerning unlawful approval of permits for the deployment of
special surveillance equipment under the so-called "Worms" case
in the period September 2013 - June 2014. She keeps the post of
a judge (Trud, Standart, Sega, Presa, Monitor, Capital daily,
Duma, 24 Chasa).
-- The Patriotic Front, one of the ruling centre-right GERB
party's allies, demands the introduction of compulsory voting in
Bulgaria prior to the forthcoming local elections in the autumn
(Standart, Sega, Presa, Duma, 24 Chasa).
-- Bulgaria and Romania plan to attract tourists from the
more distant Asian countries through the development of a common
tourist product, Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova said
(Monitor, Capital daily, Duma).
-- The European Court of Human Rights has ruled against the
Bulgarian state over the clash between supporters of nationalist
Attack party and Muslims outside Sofia's Banya Bashi mosque in
2011. The Strasbourg-based court sentenced Bulgaria to pay 3,000
euros ($3,414) to a man, who was injured in the clashes, for
non-pecuniary damage and to cover court expenses of 4,668 euros
(Trud, Standart, Sega, Presa, Monitor, Capital daily, Duma).
-- Bulgarian tobacco producers decided to postpone the
protests and road closures, which they planned to stage on
Friday, after reaching an agreement with the agriculture
ministry for fairer distribution of subsidies for quantities of
tobacco that have not been produced (Trud, Standart, Presa.
Monitor, Duma, 24 Chasa).
($1 = 0.8788 euros)