-- Power supply to more than 800 locations in southern
Bulgaria has been disrupted due to heavy snowfall during the
weekend (Standart, Sega, Presa).
-- Three skiers have died in an avalanche in the Pirin
mountain near the southwestern town of Razlog (Standart, Trud,
Presa).
-- Bulgaria is ready to support further measures against
Russia if Moscow fails to abide by the deal reached in Minsk on
the conflict in Eastern Ukraine, Foreign Minister Daniel Mitov
said
-- Bulgaria and three other Eastern European countries -
Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, are close to signing a memorandum
on the construction of the Eastring gas pipeline from the
Slovak-Ukrainian border to the Bulgarian-Turkish border,
according to reports in Slovakian media (Standart, Presa).
-- Champions Ludogorets beat Levski Sofia 1-0 to reclaim top
spot in the Bulgarian soccer league (Meridian Match, Trud, 24
Chasa, Standart, Presa, Monitor, Sega).